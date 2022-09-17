New Delhi: Star India pacer Mohammed Shami has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Australia, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Shami, who was named in the squad for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa ahead of the T20I World Cup 2022 in Australia, has not reached Mohali yet – venue for the first T20I against Australia.

It is learnt that The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team management only came to know about Shami testing positive for Covid-19 today, although no official statement has been released so far.

The series was important for Shami after being left out of the 15-member squad announced by BCCI for the T20 World Cup although he has been named on the list of the stand-by players.

It would have been ideal for the team management to have a look at Shami’s form with the ball before the T20 World Cup since he had not played for India in the shortest format of the game ever since the T20 World Cup last year.

Although the squad for this year’s World Cup has been announced, any injury to any player would have increased Shami’s chances to make it to the squad – the reason why the series was important for the India fast bowler.

The selectors and the Indian team management would be hopeful that Shami recovers in time before the T20I series against South Africa, which will at least give them some idea about his form ahead of the World Cup next month.

It is learnt that both the teams have reached Mohali for the first T20I scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.