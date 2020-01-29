Rohit Sharma refused to take credit for India‘s sensational Super Over victory in the third Twenty20 International against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Indian vice-captain modest as ever, credited Mohammed Shami for the victory. Shami took two wickets in the final over to dismiss both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.

“I think Mohammed Shami’s last over was crucial, and actually that got us the victory. Not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs. It’s not easy with the dew,” Rohit said at the post-match press conference.

“The wicket settling in nicely and two set batsmen out there as well. One batsman was batting on 95 and their most experienced player was at the other end. Hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and into the Super Over.”

Rohit emphasised on India’s recent winning streak in the shortest format, calling it a good sign heading into the T20 World Cup. India claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand with victory here.

“Whenever anyone’s got an opportunity, they have made it count. Shikhar as well, when he played the last series against Sri Lanka, he got a crucial 50 and then KL has been in good form over the last 7-8 T20s, he’s got probably 4 or 5 fifties,” Rohit said.

“So it’s a good sign for the team. That’s how we look at it. It’s important for most of our players to stay in good form and then what happens with the final XI and everything that will be only decided once all the players are available and the captain and management will sit together and identify who are the right guys to play that particular game. That’s how I look at it.

“For me, I want everyone to stay in good form, which has happened through the series. It is a great sign for us moving forward in this particular format at least. I wish the next two games too we don’t relax. We just want to keep the momentum going. It’s a good sign,” he opined.

