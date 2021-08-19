New Delhi: Former India cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar heaped huge praise on Mohammed Siraj for his match-winning performance in the second Test against England at Lord’s. Siraj was the pick of the bowlers in the Lord’s Test as he claimed eight wickets including the last wicket of the match which sealed the win for India. The Hyderabad born made his Test debut for India last year with the Boxing Day Test against Australia, since then the pacer has not looked back and is now considered as a very crucial part of India’s pace attack.

Vengsarkar credited Indian Premier League for the emergence of players like Siraj.

“Absolutely, Siraj not having shoes until a few years ago, we have seen few such players emerging in India after the IPL,” Dilip Vengsarkar told Khaleej times.

Siraj picked a five-wicket haul for India in his third Test itself at Brisbane where he played a crucial role in India’s historic win.

Vengsarkar recalled Siraj’s exemplary show in Australia and said he made the difference with his positive attitude and aggression.

“If you see Siraj’s performance in Australia, he excelled on the tour after India lost the first Test and were bowled out for 36. Even Kohli had returned home.”

“Then Siraj was the guy who made the difference with his positive attitude and aggression. He pulled the entire team up with his fiery spells. And they won against Australia in Australia. He played a huge part in that and since then he hasn’t looked back,” Vengsarkar added.

In the seven matches Siraj has played so far for India he has claimed 27 Test wickets.