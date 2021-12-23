Centurion: Considering Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are automatic choices as pacers for the first Test at Centurion, who will be the third seamer is the question. Will it be the experienced Ishant Sharma or the in-form Mohammed Siraj? Ex-India pacer Ashish Nehra picked who feels will feature as the third seamer during the Boxing Day Test.

Nehra reckoned given his form, Siraj would be picked.

“Look, I feel Bumrah and Shami are the two automatic choices in India’s pace attack,” Nehra told Telegraph India.

He added: “Talking of the third pacer, Mohammed Siraj could be the guy. Ishant (Sharma) was injured and left out of the second Test versus New Zealand (in Mumbai), while Siraj did fairly well in that game. It also depends on the team management’s thought process and game plan, and who’s looking sharper at nets.”