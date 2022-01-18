Paarl: Fit-again Mohammed Siraj paid a heartfelt tribute to ex-India captain Virat Kohli thanking the latter for all the support. Siraj shared pictures of his memories with Kohli while playing for India and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Calling Kohli his ‘superhero’, Siraj thanked the ex-India captain for all the support.

His post read: “To my superhero, I cannot thankful enough for the support and encourage I get from you. You have always been a great brother to me thank you for trusting in me and believing me all these years. Seeing the great at my worst. You always my captain king Kohli 👑 (sic)”.

Siraj, who was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has received support from Kohli during his formative years.