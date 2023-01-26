Mohammed Siraj's Old Video Thanking Virat Kohli Goes Viral After He Become World's No.1 Bowler

The right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj has become world's No. 1 in the ODI bowlers ranking on Wednesday (January 25). The 28-year-old pacer has proved himself to the best pacer in white-ball cricket for quite some time.

In total he has taken 14 wickets in five matches played in 2023. He has played 21 ODIs for India. He made his debut on January 15, 2019, against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

An old video of Indian pacer is going viral on the internet. In the video, the Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler can be heard crediting former Indian skipper Virat Kohli for his success.

The only one who believed in Siraj and his skills was Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/4CupeIDI9o leishaa (@katyxkohli17) January 25, 2023

"Mera kharab performance k baad jab bhaiya ne mujhe bol k, RCB management ne jo mujhe back kiya, jo mujhe retain kiya, to be honest, jo bhi abhi is waqt main hoon, pura credit goes to Virat bhai (After my bad performance the way Virat and RCB management backed me and retained me, to be honest, whatever I am at present, all the credit goes to Virat)," Siraj said.

Siraj has made his ODI and T20I debut for Team India under Virat's leadership and was an integral member of the Virat-led side that thrashed England at the Lord's Test in 2021.