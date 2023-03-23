Advertisement

Mohd Kaif Slams Virat Kohli, Questions His Shot Selection Against AUS In 3rd ODI

Talking about Kohli's knock against Steve Smith's men, Kaif further said that the former India skipper 'put in the hard yards' in his fighting innings.

Updated: March 23, 2023 5:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Virat Kohli is one of the finest batter of the world. He has smashed his 65th half-century (54 off 72 balls) in the third ODI match of the three-match series against Australia.

After removing Kohli, spinner Agar handed Suryakumar his third-straight golden duck of the series. Discussing his dismissal, India cricketer Mohammad Kaif questioned the shot selection of the premier batter. Talking about Kohli's knock against Steve Smith's men, Kaif further said that the former India skipper 'put in the hard yards' in his fighting innings.

"It was a chip shot. There was no planning. The ball had gone one bounce to Warner in the previous over. He just survived there. If you want to hit a six, you have to commit. When Virat Kohli decides something, he does it with certainty. You cannot play a half-hearted shot. When the ball becomes soft, the ball doesn't travel. You will not be able to hit the ball into gaps, you will have to put power there," Kaif told Star Sports.

"It was a good knock. It was a typical Virat Kohli innings. He put in the hard yards. He pushed the ball into gaps and ran. It was not a very big target - 270 means approximately 5.25 runs per over, so you have time, you were not chasing 350. He took his time there. He hit a four and a six in Agar's over, which gave him momentum," Kaif added.

