‘Mujhe Maaro’ Meme Fame Momin Saqib’s Sad Reaction Goes Viral After India Beat Pakistan| Watch Video

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team crushed Pakistan by five wickets to win their first Group A match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. After Pakistan made 147 all out in 19.5 overs, India needed 59 off the last six overs on a two-paced pitch.

From there, Pandya (33 not out) and Jadeja (35) shared a stand of 52 runs off just 29 balls. Even though the left-handed Jadeja fell in the final over, Pandya finished off things with a six-over long-on to take India over the line and add another thrilling chapter in the history of India-Pakistan clashes.

India fans were elated after the match, while Pakistan’s fans were sad and angry at their team and players. Momin Saqib, who became a star overnight after featuring in the ‘Mujhe maaro, ekdum se waqt badal diye jazbat badal diye’ after Pakistan’s loss in the 2019 World Cup against India is a social media influencer. He also seemed sad after the match and his reaction went viral on social media once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib)

He also met Indian captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after the match on the sidelines and said that both teams will meet in the final again. India fans also reacted to his misery after India registered a big victory over Pakistan.