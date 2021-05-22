With the countdown already started for the highly-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand, several cricket experts and former players have started giving their predictions on the winner of the coveted championship. The inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final will feature cricketing heavyweights – India and New Zealand battling it out at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, starting June 18. Less than a month away, former England spinner Monty Panesar has backed Virat Kohli-led Team India to beat New Zealand and win the high-octane contest in Southampton.

New Zealand have already arrived in the UK for their two-Test series against England, the Indian contingent is expected to arrive in the first week of June. The 39-year-old Panesar feels England batsmen’s inability to play spin will haunt them again during the five-match Test series against India who will win it 5-0. The veteran spinner said pitches in England during the August-September period will help the Indian spinners and exposed hosts batsmen’s weaknesses. Joe Root and Co. suffered humiliation in India, losing the four-Test series 3-1.

ICYMI – A look at #TeamIndia‘s squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇 Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

“If the wickets turn in August every chance [India will win 5-0],” said Panesar in an interview to IndiaTV.

“I expect green pitches v NZ and we can see the depth of English cricket. In August, I expect drier wickets. IMO (In my opinion) it favours India,” added Panesar, who played a key role in helping England win the 2012-13 series 2-1 in India.

“Will it seam in August? It tends to spin at that time of the year 5 test matches are in August where we will expect warmer conditions. Indian spinners will come into the game, India have a chance [to win] 5-0,” he added in his tweets.

Panesar also touched upon England’s weak batting which he feels relies too much on captain Root. “[If] Joe Root scores big England win. [But] You expect Joe Root to score all the runs?” he asked one of his followers who doubted his view.

Panesar added that England’s top-order will likely struggle.

“India have seamers to exploit inexperience English batting. The top order will be England’s issue,” he said before adding that India’s fighting performance in Sydney and Brisbane showed how determined and gritty Virat Kohli’s boys are.

“Haven’t you watch what happened at Sydney and Brisbane,” he asked another follower who doubted his viewpoint.