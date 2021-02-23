Frequently described as the World’s largest cricket stadium, Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel Stadium, also known as the Motera stadium, is all set to host its first international match between India and England.

Earlier in 2020, Prime Minister Modi along with then US president also graced the stadium with their respective presence.

Situated on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, Motera stadium was initially constructed in the year 1982 within a period of nine months when the Gujarat government donated 100 acres of land. Although, in October 2015, the state government decided to redevelop the venue with an aim to become the biggest cricket stadium by capacity.

Presently, the stadium can accommodate about 1,10,000 fans for any live event sprawling across 63 acres with a field size of 180 yards X 150 yards. The stadium is built with world class infrastructure having four team dressing rooms, six indoor practice pitches and three outdoor practice fields.