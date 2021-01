MP v RJS Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Elite D Group: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Indore on January 13, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

MP v RJS Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Elite D Group: Fantasy Tips, Captain, Probabl

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan will take place at 6.30 PM IST January 13.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Ground, Indore

MP vs RJS My Dream11 Team

Keeper Manender Singh

Batters Ankit Lamba, Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi

All-Rounders Mahipal Lomror (C), Venkatesh Iyer (VC), Arpit Gaud

Bowlers Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar

MP vs RJS Probable Playing XIs

Madhya Pradesh: Parth Sahani (c), Rajat Patidar, Arpit Gaud, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Ankit Sharma, Rishabh Chouhan, Kuldeep Sen, Surendra Malviya, Rakesh Thakur.

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Lamba, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Manender Singh (wk), Arjit Gupta.

MP vs RJS Full Squads

Madhya Pradesh: Parth Sahani (c), Rajat Patidar, Arpit Gaud, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mihir Hirwani, Ankit Sharma, Rishabh Chouhan, Kuldeep Sen, Surendra Malviya, Rakesh Thakur, Abhishek Bhandari, Kumar Kartikeya, Ishwar Pandey, Puneet Datey, Himanshu Mantri, Saransh Jain, Shantanu Raghuvanshi, Arshad Khan, Ashutosh Sharma.

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria (c), Ankit Lamba, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Manender Singh (wk), Arjit Gupta, Bharat Sharma, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Akash Singh, Chandrapal Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ajayraj Singh.

