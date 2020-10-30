MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 10

Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 1 toss between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – October 26 in India.

Time: 9.00 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney.

MR-W vs PS-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Amy Jones

Batsmen Beth Mooney, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite

All-rounders Heather Graham, Sophie Devine (C), Sophie Molineux (VC)

Bowlers Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Courtney Neale, Carly Leeson

Melbourne Renegades Women:

Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (wk), Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano, Courtney Neale, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward.

Perth Scorchers Women:

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Amy Ellen Jones, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Jemma Barsby, Megan Banting, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Emma King.

