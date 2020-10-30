MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 10

<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>MR-W vs PS-W: Fantasy Tips &amp; Predicted XIs For Today's Rebel WBBL Match 10: <p></p> <p></p>Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 10 - MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Tips, MR-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs, MR-W vs PS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction - Rebel WBBL. <p></p> <p></p>Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MR-W vs PS-W, Rebel WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - MR-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Online Cricket Tips - Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades Rebel WBBL 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Rebel WBBL 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Rebel WBBL 2020 match 1 toss between Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) - October 26 in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 9.00 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Sydney. <p></p><h2>MR-W vs PS-W My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><strong>Keeper </strong>Amy Jones <p></p> <p></p><strong>Batsmen </strong>Beth Mooney, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite <p></p> <p></p><strong>All-rounders </strong> Heather Graham, <strong>Sophie Devine (C), Sophie Molineux (VC)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Bowlers </strong> Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Courtney Neale, Carly Leeson <p></p><h3><strong>Melbourne Renegades Women:</strong></h3> <p></p>Lizelle Lee, Sophie Molineux, Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley (wk), Maitlan Brown, Carly Leeson, Molly Strano, Courtney Neale, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward. <p></p><h3><strong>Perth Scorchers Women:</strong></h3> <p></p>Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Amy Ellen Jones, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Jemma Barsby, Megan Banting, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Emma King. <p></p><h2>Dream11 Top Picks/ MR-W vs AS-W Dream11/ PS-W Dream11 Team/ AS-W Dream11 Team/ <strong>Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixes Women Dream11 Team</strong></h2>