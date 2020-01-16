The <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> team were in for a pleasant surprise on Thursday when none other than <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ms-dhoni">Mahendra Singh Dhoni</a> joined them for their practice in Ranchi. According to a report in PTI, Dhoni, who was <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ms-dhoni-dropped-from-bcci-annual-contract-for-2019-20-kl-rahul-wriddhiman-saha-promoted-3911421/">omitted from BCCI's Central Contracts list</a>, showed up at his home team's net practice in Ranchi, indicating that he is gearing himself for the upcoming <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL). <p></p> <p></p>"Even we did not know that he was going to come and train with us. It was a pleasant surprise. He batted for a while and did the usual training routine," a source close to the Jharkhand team management said. <p></p> <p></p>"We are expecting him to train with the team regularly from now on. His presence can only help the players," the source added. <p></p> <p></p>For the practice, Dhoni brought along a brand new bowling machine for his training. While the Jharkhand team will have their red-ball routines, Dhoni will primarily practice against the white ball. <p></p> <p></p>Jharkhand's next match is against Uttarakhand, starting Sunday in Ranchi. The team has returned home after an eight-wicket loss against Maharashtra in Nagothane. Out of five games, Jharkhand have won two, lost two and drawn one. <p></p> <p></p>He has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand on July 9 though he was seen training for the first time since that defeat in November. <p></p> <p></p>India head coach Ravi Shastri has hinted that the celebrated wicketkeeper-batsman might retire from ODIs soon but will be in contention for a T20 World Cup berth provided he does well for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia in October-November. <p></p> <p></p>Outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad has already made his stance clear, saying that the World Cup-winning captain can only be selected again on the basis of performances.