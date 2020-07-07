Known for their active social media presence and quirky take on subjects, ranging from politics to sports, Mumbai Police is at it again. This time they have extended birthday wishes to former India skipper MS Dhoni who turned 39 on Tuesday.

While wishing Dhoni, they also looked to raise awareness with their tweet asking citizens to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic which is important.

Mumbai Police tweeted, “With this message, the handle captioned the post as: “Do it the `Mahi Way` Stay `Not Out`, Stay Cool & Stump #coronavirus. Happy Birthday, Captain Cool”.

There has been no dip in the popularity of the Ranchi-born, despite having not played a single international match since India’s exit in the 2019 WC semi-final against New Zealand. He was slated to make a comeback to cricket for the cash-rich Indian Premier League which has now been postponed indefinitely.