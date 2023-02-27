MS Dhoni Came To My Room...: Ishant Sharma Recalls Lowest Moment Of His Career
Ishant, who last played for India in 2016, will next be seen in the Indian Premier League 2022, plying his trade for Delhi Capitals.
New Delhi: Ishant Sharma burst onto the scene with a reputation of being someone who can bowl quick, a rarity in India those days and a successful tour of Australia in 2008 made him an overnight superstar. However, Sharma's career never took off owing to his inconsistent performance. The pacer recently recalled the lowest point of his career and how MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan helped him regain his confidence. "My lowest moment was that 2013 match in Mohali against Australia. I don't know if I could ever have a moment worse than that because I was...I don't know. It was very tough for me. And it wasn't because I gave away a lot of runs. The thing that hurt me the most was I was the reason behind the team's loss. I was dating my wife at that time and I just spoke to her and I think I just cried for almost a month. I used to call her every day and cry over the phone saying that team lost because of me," he said on Cricbuzz's 'Rise of New India' show. Ishan revealed that MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan came to his room and encouraged him, adding that one bad game made a perception that he is not a good white-ball bowler. "The good thing that happened was Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) came to my room and Shikhar (Dhawan), who was playing that game, also came and said, 'Look you have been doing well (Dekh, tu acha khel raha hai).' Because of that one match there became a perception that I am not a white-ball bowler," he added. Ishant, who last played for India in 2016, will next be seen in the Indian Premier League 2022, plying his trade for Delhi Capitals.
