<strong>Mumbai:</strong> Not only is he popular, but MS Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. He gave a glimpse of why that is the case on Tuesday when Chennai locked horns with Bangalore at DY Patil stadium. The incident took place after Shahbaz Ahmed was dismissed. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni walked up to Choudhary, had his arms around him and told him a few things. This took place after Choudhary had dropped a catch earlier on. Choudhary dropped the catch of Suyash Prabhudessai, he also dropped Maheesh Theekshana. <p></p> <p></p>The gesture shown by Dhoni to walk up to the young pacer and console him is being loved by fans. Here is how they reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dhoni going straight to Mukesh to give him confidence after multiple catch drops is no doubt the nicest gesture ever.. My man is a true captain by heart &#x1f49b;</p> <p></p> The MSDian Girl &#x1f49b; (@themsdiangirl7) <a href="https://twitter.com/themsdiangirl7/status/1513931816977141761?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Dhoni consoling Mukesh instead of celebrating. Warra Guy man</p> <p></p> SG &#x1f451; (@RCBSG17) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBSG17/status/1513929904156422147?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 12, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>