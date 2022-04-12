Mumbai: Not only is he popular, but MS Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. He gave a glimpse of why that is the case on Tuesday when Chennai locked horns with Bangalore at DY Patil stadium. The incident took place after Shahbaz Ahmed was dismissed.

Dhoni walked up to Choudhary, had his arms around him and told him a few things. This took place after Choudhary had dropped a catch earlier on. Choudhary dropped the catch of Suyash Prabhudessai, he also dropped Maheesh Theekshana.

The gesture shown by Dhoni to walk up to the young pacer and console him is being loved by fans. Here is how they reacted:

Dhoni going straight to Mukesh to give him confidence after multiple catch drops is no doubt the nicest gesture ever.. My man is a true captain by heart 💛 The MSDian Girl 💛 (@themsdiangirl7) April 12, 2022