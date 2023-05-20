Advertisement

MS Dhoni, Danny Morrison Involved In Hilarious Act During DC vs CSK Toss

DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat in Delhi. MS Dhoni and Danny Morrison were involved in a hilarious act during toss.

Updated: May 20, 2023 3:18 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is up against David Warner's Delhi Capitals in their last league stage match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

After CSK's last match against KKR, there are massive speculations that this could be MS Dhoni's last match if they don't qualify for the playoffs. The legendary wicket-keeper batter took a lap around the Chepauk Stadium along with fans and teammates which ignited the rumours that Dhoni did it because he was playing his last match at the venue. CSK is currently in the second spot on the points table but their spot can be taken away from them if they lose their match against DC and RCB along with MI win their respective last matches.

Dhoni has played his role of the finisher extremely well this season. He has scored 98 runs in 12 matches with an astonishing strike rate of 196. The runs might not seem much but in most matches, he only got the opportunity to bat in the last few overs and he delivered by providing his team with a blistering finish.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and Danny Morrison were involved in a hilarious act during the toss. Watch

 

