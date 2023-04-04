Advertisement

MS Dhoni Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wish For DJ Bravo's Mother, Video goes viral

MS Dhoni Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wish For DJ Bravo's Mother, Video goes viral

Here is Former India captain MS Dhoni wishing DJ Bravo's mother,'happy birthday'. Watch viral video.

Updated: April 4, 2023 12:09 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings celebrated their return to Chepauk in style on Monday (April 3) by securing a 12 run win over KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Playing for the first time in four years in front of their home crowd, MS Dhoni-led CSK posted a total of 217 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets and then Moeen Ali picked up four wickets for just 26 runs to help them win by 12 runs.

For the hosts, the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway scored 57 and 47 runs respectively and in the final over of the innings MS Dhoni also smoked two back-to-back sixes to entertain the Chennai crowd. By securing a win over LSG, CSK have secured their first points in IPL 2023 and have also taken the revenge for last year's defeat.

Post CSK's win over LSG, captain Dhoni shared a heartfelt birthday wish for former West Indies all-rounder and CSK legend DJ Bravo's mother on her 65th birthday. In a video shared by Bravo, who retired from IPL last year and is serving as CSK's bowling coach in IPL 2023, Dhoni can be heard saying, "Hi Mummy Bravo. Wish you a very happy 65th birthday. Please have some cake from my side. I will put it on Bravo's face. All the very best."

The video of Dhoni's heartfelt wish for the star player's mother has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Bravo, who retired from IPL last year after not being retained by CSK is the highest wickettaker in IPL history. He has 183 wickets to his name from 161 matches.

Brief scores of Chennai vs Lucknow:

Chennai Super Kings 217/7 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Devon Conway 47; Ravi Bishnoi 3-28, Mark Wood 3-49) beat Lucknow Super Giants 205/7 in 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 53, Nicholas Pooran 32; Moeen Ali 4-26, Tushar Deshpande 2-45) by 12 runs

Also Read

More News ›
MS Dhoni Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wish For DJ Bravo's Mother, Video goes viral
MS Dhoni To Have Seat Named After Him At Wankhede Stadium Where 2011 World Cup Winning Six Landed
Cutest Picture: 'Thala' MS Dhoni Hugs 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina Post CSK's Win Over LSG
They'll Have To Play Under New Captain: MS Dhoni Threatens To Leave CSK's Captaincy If Bowlers Keep Bowling Wides And No Balls
IPL 2023: Fans Storm Twitter As CSK Beat LSG By 12 Runs At Chepauk Stadium
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs IRE One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score and Upda...

MS Dhoni To Have Seat Named After Him At Wankhede Stadium Where 2011 World Cup Winning Six Landed

MS Dhoni To Have Seat Named After Him At Wankhede Stadium Wh...

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match 7: Strongest Playing XI For Gujarat Titans

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match 7: Stronges...

IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast: Will rain force DC to share points?

IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast:...

IPL 2023: Tom Moody SLAMS Mumbai Indians' Horror Show vs RCB; Says 'Didn't Think They Would be Anywhere...'

IPL 2023: Tom Moody SLAMS Mumbai Indians' Horror Show vs RCB...

Advertisement