MS Dhoni Sends Heartfelt Birthday Wish For DJ Bravo's Mother, Video goes viral

Here is Former India captain MS Dhoni wishing DJ Bravo's mother,'happy birthday'. Watch viral video.

New Delhi: Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings celebrated their return to Chepauk in style on Monday (April 3) by securing a 12 run win over KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Playing for the first time in four years in front of their home crowd, MS Dhoni-led CSK posted a total of 217 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets and then Moeen Ali picked up four wickets for just 26 runs to help them win by 12 runs.

For the hosts, the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway scored 57 and 47 runs respectively and in the final over of the innings MS Dhoni also smoked two back-to-back sixes to entertain the Chennai crowd. By securing a win over LSG, CSK have secured their first points in IPL 2023 and have also taken the revenge for last year's defeat.

Post CSK's win over LSG, captain Dhoni shared a heartfelt birthday wish for former West Indies all-rounder and CSK legend DJ Bravo's mother on her 65th birthday. In a video shared by Bravo, who retired from IPL last year and is serving as CSK's bowling coach in IPL 2023, Dhoni can be heard saying, "Hi Mummy Bravo. Wish you a very happy 65th birthday. Please have some cake from my side. I will put it on Bravo's face. All the very best."

The video of Dhoni's heartfelt wish for the star player's mother has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Bravo, who retired from IPL last year after not being retained by CSK is the highest wickettaker in IPL history. He has 183 wickets to his name from 161 matches.

