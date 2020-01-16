The BCCI on Thursday announced the annual player retainership 2019-20 for Team India Senior Men with a glaring omission of MS Dhoni from the contracted players' list. <p></p> <p></p>Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ICC's ODI Player of the Year Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have retained their places in the top-most bracket of A+ grade from last year's list, with a pay structure of INR 7 Cr for the period between October 2019 to September 2020. <p></p> <p></p>KL Rahul is the biggest mover from last year getting promoted to Grade A from Grade B and will earn INR 5 Cr during the aforementioned period. Wriddhiman Saha also gets a bump up to Grade B from Grade C while Navdeep Saini, Sahrdul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar are the new entrants in Grade C. Manyak Agarwal earns a maiden contract coming in at Grade C. The players losing out of contracts from last year are Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Khaleel Ahmed. <p></p> <p></p>Here's the full list: <p></p> <p></p><strong>Distribution of Annual Player Contracts Team India (Senior Men)</strong> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>I. <p></p><table width="258"> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="51"><strong>Grade</strong></td> <p></p><td width="47"><strong>S.No.</strong></td> <p></p><td width="160"><strong>Players</strong></td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td rowspan="3" width="51">A+</td> <p></p><td width="47">1</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Virat Kohli</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">2</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Rohit Sharma</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">3</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Jasprit Bumrah</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p>II. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><table width="258"> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="51"><strong>Grade</strong></td> <p></p><td width="47"><strong>S.No.</strong></td> <p></p><td width="160"><strong>Players</strong></td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td rowspan="11" width="51">A</td> <p></p><td width="47">1</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Ravichandran Ashwin</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">2</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Ravindra Jadeja</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">3</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Bhuvneshwar Kumar</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">4</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Cheteshwar Pujara</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">5</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Ajinkya Rahane</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">6</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr K L Rahul</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">7</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Shikhar Dhawan</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">8</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Mohd. Shami</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">9</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Ishant Sharma</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">10</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Kuldeep Yadav</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">11</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Rishabh Pant</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>III. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><table width="258"> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="51"><strong>Grade</strong></td> <p></p><td width="47"><strong>S.No.</strong></td> <p></p><td width="160"><strong>Players</strong></td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td rowspan="5" width="51">B</td> <p></p><td width="47">1</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Wriddhiman Saha</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">2</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Umesh Yadav</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">3</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Yuzvendra Chahal</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">4</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Hardik Pandya</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">5</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Mayank Agarwal</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>IV. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><table width="258"> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="51"><strong>Grade</strong></td> <p></p><td width="47"><strong>S.No.</strong></td> <p></p><td width="160"><strong>Players</strong></td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td rowspan="8" width="51">C</td> <p></p><td width="47">1</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Kedar Jadhav</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">2</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Navdeep Saini</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">3</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Deepak Chahar</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">4</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Manish Pandey</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">5</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Hanuma Vihari</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">6</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Shardul Thakur</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">7</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Shreyas Iyer</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="47">8</td> <p></p><td width="160">Mr Washington Sundar</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;