The BCCI on Thursday announced the annual player retainership 2019-20 for Team India Senior Men with a glaring omission of MS Dhoni from the contracted players’ list.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ICC’s ODI Player of the Year Rohit Sharma and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have retained their places in the top-most bracket of A+ grade from last year’s list, with a pay structure of INR 7 Cr for the period between October 2019 to September 2020.

KL Rahul is the biggest mover from last year getting promoted to Grade A from Grade B and will earn INR 5 Cr during the aforementioned period. Wriddhiman Saha also gets a bump up to Grade B from Grade C while Navdeep Saini, Sahrdul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar are the new entrants in Grade C. Manyak Agarwal earns a maiden contract coming in at Grade C. The players losing out of contracts from last year are Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu and Khaleel Ahmed.

Here’s the full list:

Distribution of Annual Player Contracts Team India (Senior Men)

I.

Grade S.No. Players A+ 1 Mr Virat Kohli 2 Mr Rohit Sharma 3 Mr Jasprit Bumrah

II.

Grade S.No. Players A 1 Mr Ravichandran Ashwin 2 Mr Ravindra Jadeja 3 Mr Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 Mr Cheteshwar Pujara 5 Mr Ajinkya Rahane 6 Mr K L Rahul 7 Mr Shikhar Dhawan 8 Mr Mohd. Shami 9 Mr Ishant Sharma 10 Mr Kuldeep Yadav 11 Mr Rishabh Pant

III.

Grade S.No. Players B 1 Mr Wriddhiman Saha 2 Mr Umesh Yadav 3 Mr Yuzvendra Chahal 4 Mr Hardik Pandya 5 Mr Mayank Agarwal

IV.