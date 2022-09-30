MS Dhoni Gets Mastery Over Golf, Shows Skills With Kapil Dev | Watch Viral Video
MS Dhoni is well known for his interests in other sports. Before cricket, he played football in school and has often seen playing a lot of sports in his free time. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is well known for his interests in other sports. Before cricket, he played football in school and has often seen playing a lot of sports in his free time. MS Dhoni was recently spotted playing golf with his friends and some former cricketers.

MS Dhoni looked really comfortable while swinging the golf club and looked like a seasoned player. He also showed his skills to another former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

“It’s a legendary reunion at #KDGT Invitational! We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni at our golf tournament, Kapil Dev – Grant Thornton Invitational 2022,” Kapil Dev – Grant Thornton wrote on Twitter while sharing a couple of photos from the tournament.

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but still plays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. A lot of fans also reacted to MS Dhoni playing golf with former cricket legends.

