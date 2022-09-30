MS Dhoni Gets Mastery Over Golf, Shows Skills With Kapil Dev | Watch Viral Video

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is well known for his interests in other sports. Before cricket, he played football in school and has often seen playing a lot of sports in his free time. MS Dhoni was recently spotted playing golf with his friends and some former cricketers. <p></p> <p></p>MS Dhoni looked really comfortable while swinging the golf club and looked like a seasoned player. He also showed his skills to another former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's a legendary reunion at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KDGT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KDGT</a> Invitational!</p> <p></p>We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni at our golf tournament, Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022. <p></p> <p></p>Stay tuned for more updates! <a href="https://t.co/TbQomYEP6f">pic.twitter.com/TbQomYEP6f</a> <p></p> <p></p> Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton (@KDGT_golf) <a href="https://twitter.com/KDGT_golf/status/1575729610729586689?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"It's a legendary reunion at #KDGT Invitational! We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni at our golf tournament, Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022," Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton wrote on Twitter while sharing a couple of photos from the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but still plays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. A lot of fans also reacted to MS Dhoni playing golf with former cricket legends. <p></p> <p></p>See more reactions: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">He's brilliant at every sport!? ?? ?</p> <p></p> Soch (@Sochu7) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sochu7/status/1575765711301246976?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">MS Dhoni playing Golf. <a href="https://t.co/hpuU3tpsst">pic.twitter.com/hpuU3tpsst</a></p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1575822498888720384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Did MS forget he has an Instagram account?</p> <p></p> Viratian (@kingofcricket05) <a href="https://twitter.com/kingofcricket05/status/1575823491009777664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sorry Tiger Woods. You are no longer the best golf player on earth.</p> <p></p> Chicken Man (@GustavoFring_19) <a href="https://twitter.com/GustavoFring_19/status/1575822652677058561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Lowest point of golf now</p> <p></p> (@mujxxhid) <a href="https://twitter.com/mujxxhid/status/1575822697069936640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Rohit isn't holding it</p> <p></p> Vansh (@vanshtweetz) <a href="https://twitter.com/vanshtweetz/status/1575822913915457538?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Jon Rahm after watching this <a href="https://t.co/4cYQFxjOtV">pic.twitter.com/4cYQFxjOtV</a></p> <p></p> menda (@vj_corp) <a href="https://twitter.com/vj_corp/status/1575823400961916928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>