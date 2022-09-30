MS Dhoni Gets Mastery Over Golf, Shows Skills With Kapil Dev | Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni is well known for his interests in other sports. Before cricket, he played football in school and has often seen playing a lot of sports in his free time. MS Dhoni was recently spotted playing golf with his friends and some former cricketers.

MS Dhoni looked really comfortable while swinging the golf club and looked like a seasoned player. He also showed his skills to another former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

It’s a legendary reunion at #KDGT Invitational! We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni at our golf tournament, Kapil Dev – Grant Thornton Invitational 2022. Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/TbQomYEP6f Kapil Dev – Grant Thornton (@KDGT_golf) September 30, 2022

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but still plays in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. A lot of fans also reacted to MS Dhoni playing golf with former cricket legends.

He’s brilliant at every sport!? ?? ? Soch (@Sochu7) September 30, 2022

Did MS forget he has an Instagram account? Viratian (@kingofcricket05) September 30, 2022

Sorry Tiger Woods. You are no longer the best golf player on earth. Chicken Man (@GustavoFring_19) September 30, 2022

Lowest point of golf now (@mujxxhid) September 30, 2022

Rohit isn’t holding it Vansh (@vanshtweetz) September 30, 2022