<strong>New Delhi:</strong> We have seen time and again that Mahendra Singh Dhoni proving himself, that he is more than just a professional cricketer. Even though the 'Thala', as he is popularly called by Chennai Super Kings fans has retired from international cricket but he's still now a big source of inspiration and idol to many present cricketers. The former India mentor wins hearts yet again as he gifts his signed number 7 CSK jersey to Pakistan fast-bowler Haris Rauf. <p></p> <p></p>India and Pakistan maybe bitter rivals on the ground but off it, all players respect each other, something we have seen on a number of occasions. Haris Rauf took to Twitter to thank 'legend' MS Dhoni for the beautiful jersey as the indomitable '7' never stops to win hearts. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The legend &amp; capt cool <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind &amp; goodwill gestures. <a href="https://twitter.com/russcsk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@russcsk</a> specially Thank you so much for kind support. <a href="https://t.co/XYpSNKj2Ia">pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia</a></p> <p></p> Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) <a href="https://twitter.com/HarisRauf14/status/1479439584769441794?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"The legend &amp; capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind &amp; goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support,'' the Pakistani pacer wrote. <p></p> <p></p>Pakistani finally managed to beat their arch-rivals in the World Cup, as the Babar Azam-led side beat India in the T20 World Cup 2021 by a massive margin of 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October, last year. However, India is still unbeaten in the 50-over World Cup.