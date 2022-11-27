Dubai: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni along with Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya attended a party in Dubai. According to reports, it was a party of Dhoni’s relative. Even the star rapper Badshah was one of the attendees and even performed few of his popular songs.

Everyone including Dhoni, Hardik and Krunal grooved on the songs and even showed some cool moves on the dance floor. The fans have been really amazed to watch Dhoni enjoying a party like that. The videos of Dhoni dancing with Pandya brothers have taken over the internet and are going viral at a rapid pace.

Dhoni can be seen wearing a classy black and white tuxedo in the video, while Hardik Pandya was wearing a stylish black shirt and pant. In one of the clips Dhoni and Pandya brothers were grooving with Badshah on his popular hit called ‘Kala Chashma’.

Dhoni, Hardik, Krunal during the birthday party of their friend. pic.twitter.com/ddEWApqVz1 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 27, 2022

MS Dhoni was last seen on cricketing field during the IPL 2022 campaign and would return for the IPL 2023 season. The upcoming could also be the final year we see the fan favourite MS Dhoni playing in a competition of this level. Hardik Pandya recently-led Team India in a T20I series win against New Zealand.

He is also seen as the future captaincy prospect for the Men in Blue side in the shortest format of the game. His success with Gujarat Titans in their inaugural season is also one of his accolades.