Away from the cricket field, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ensuring he spends maximum time with his daughter Ziva. In a video that has gone viral, the former India captain was seen helping Ziva to build a snowman.

The video was shot by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni, who used the live video option on Instagram to upload the video on social media. Fans immediately shared the video across all social media platforms which led to the minute clip going viral.

Dhoni has been away from international duty since India’s exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 where Virat Kohli and Co were knocked out by New Zealand in the semi-finals. The 38-year-old has been on a sabbatical since then and has missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies. Moreover, he hasn’t been selected for India’s T20I series against Sri Lanka nor for the ODI series against Australia.

Calls about Dhoni’s future have triggered immense curiosity among the cricket fraternity. In a commercial event in November last year, Dhoni was asked about his retirement plans during an event and he had said: “”January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January).”

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly revealed that Dhoni has “surely” communicated his future plans to Kohli and the selectors.

“He’s had communication with the captain, I am sure he has had communication with the selectors, and I don’t think this is the platform to discuss about it,” Ganguly told India Today.

“It’s his (Dhoni) decision what he wants to do, but I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to him, but he’s a champion, he’s been an absolute champion in Indian cricket.”