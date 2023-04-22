Advertisement

MS Dhoni Interacts With SRH Players Post CSK-SRH IPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral

Dhoni held a special master class for SRH youngsters after the IPL 2023 match.

Updated: April 22, 2023 9:27 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in an IPL 2023 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, on Friday.

After the conclusion of the match Dhoni was seen chatting and sharing his inputs to the young brigade of Sunrisers Hyderabad who surrounded him for valuable tips.

The Indian Premier League official handle shared the video with the caption," When @msdhoni speaks, the youngsters are all ears."

The 16th edition of the IPL has been perceived by many as the last for Dhoni, and after the match, Dhoni also talked about last phase of his career.

"Whatever said and done, last phase of my career, important to enjoy it. It feels good to be here. They (Chepauk crowd) have given a lot of love and affection. They always stay late to listen to me," Dhoni said post-match.

CSK vs SRH

SRH were restricted to 134/7 in 20 overs in front of CSK's brilliant bowling performances led by Jadeja. In response, the openers gave a strong start to CSK. Despite a slump in the run rate in the middle overs, Conway's unbeaten 77 off 57 laced with 12 boundaries and a six helped the hosts to seal the win with eight balls remaining.

SRH got a much-needed breakthrough in the 11th over as Gaikwad got run out at the non-striker's end in an unfortunate way. With 24 needed of 30, Markande picked up his second as he cleaned up Ambati Rayudu in the 17th over.

 

 

 

 

