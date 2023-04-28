MS Dhoni Loses His Cool At Matheesha Pathirana After CSK Pacer Stops His Direct Hit - WATCH

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the world. He is known for his calmness, whereas 'captain cool' lost his cool during the match between Chennai and Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan on April 27, Thursday.

Dhoni refreshed memories of yesteryears with his brilliant throw behind the stumps to remove RR middle-order batter Dhruv Jurel, who made 34 runs from just 15 balls. After the youngster's departure from the crease, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came to the strike and he took a quick single to give the strike to Padikkal. He would then go on to smash Pathirana for a boundary towards fine-leg.

The last ball of Royals innings left Dhoni fuming at his young 20-year-old pacer bowler after the hosts duo stole 3 runs, by the time Shivam Dube hurled the ball to his skipper and the latter aimed at the non-striker's end, Pathirana intercepted the throw from Dhoni and thus bringing out a death stare from the 41-year-old.

Here is the video of the incident: