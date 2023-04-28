MS Dhoni Loses His Cool At Matheesha Pathirana After CSK Pacer Stops His Direct Hit - WATCH
MS Dhoni fumes at Matheesha Pathirana, was seen giving a death stare to the young pacer.
New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the world. He is known for his calmness, whereas 'captain cool' lost his cool during the match between Chennai and Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan on April 27, Thursday.
Dhoni refreshed memories of yesteryears with his brilliant throw behind the stumps to remove RR middle-order batter Dhruv Jurel, who made 34 runs from just 15 balls. After the youngster's departure from the crease, senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came to the strike and he took a quick single to give the strike to Padikkal. He would then go on to smash Pathirana for a boundary towards fine-leg.
The last ball of Royals innings left Dhoni fuming at his young 20-year-old pacer bowler after the hosts duo stole 3 runs, by the time Shivam Dube hurled the ball to his skipper and the latter aimed at the non-striker's end, Pathirana intercepted the throw from Dhoni and thus bringing out a death stare from the 41-year-old.
Here is the video of the incident:
NEVER SEEN #Dhoni THIS ANGRY #CSKvRR #MSDhoni #csk #IPL2023 #ChennaiSuperKings #BCCI pic.twitter.com/Xn5y2ybovn
Sakshi Dewangann (@SakshiDewangann) April 27, 2023
RR takes on CSK
Shivam Dube's fighting fifty (52 off 33) went in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023.
Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal attacking fifty (77 off 43) propelled Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Jaiswal, the likes of Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15), Jos Buttler (27 off 21), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 12) contributed to the Royals' big score on a batting-friendly pitch.
The wicket brought the in-form Ajinkya Rahane to the crease and along with Gaikwad, he had the responsibility to give some impetus to CSK's innings. However, Rajasthan bowlers with their disciplined line and lengths didn't allow CSK batters to bat freely.
COMMENTS