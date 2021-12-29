Mumbai: In India, cricket is a religion and even if you want – you cannot avoid it. With sporting biopics and films being the order of the day in Bollywood, ‘Jersey’ is a film that has had to wait. The sporting film deals with the life of an ex-cricketer and his struggles. Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are playing the lead in the film. It is a remake of a Telugu film in 2019 with the same name.

With the movie set to release this week, the actors have been doing the interviews and promotion. In one such interview with The Times of India, Mrunal was asked about her favourite cricketers. While the name of arguably the most popular cricketer MS Dhoni was missing, she named Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar. She also named Lasith Malinga as one of her favourites because of his curly hair.

Speaking to The Times of India, Mrunal said, “Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar are my favourites and I like Malinga too for his long, curly hair.”