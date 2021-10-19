<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former BCCI president and India Cements Ltd (ICL) vice-chairman N Srinivasan has showered praise on Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni, saying "there is no CSK without Dhoni". <p></p> <p></p>Just to refresh the reader's mind, ICL owned the CSK from the start of IPL in 2008 till 2014, when the ownership was transferred to Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd, a subsidiary of ICL. The Super Kings are the IPL 2021 champion for the fourth time, thanks to Dhoni's leadership. Hailing the Captain and CSK's triumphant campaign, Srinivasan said, "It was a remarkable win. It puts Chennai on top of the world." <p></p> <p></p>"Dhoni is part and parcel of CSK. There is no CSK without Dhoni and there is no Dhoni without CSK," Srinivasan told reporters in Chennai. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni has not cleared his availability for the IPL 2022. However, he did indicate that he may come back for the next season. In the post-match interaction with Harsh Bhogle after the final, when Harshan said to MS, "You can be proud of the legacy you've left behind", Dhoni replied, "I still haven't left." <p></p> <p></p>The Super Kings won their 4th IPL title by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final. A spirited batting performance from veteran Faf du Plessis (59-ball 86), magical spells from Shardul Thakur (3/38), Josh Hazlewood (2/29), and Ravindra Jadeja (2/37) powered CSK to a brilliant 27-run win at Dubai International Cricket stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, on Sunday, a top Chennai Super Kings official said that a call on whether to retain Mahendra Singh Doni for the next season of the IPL will be taken only after knowing the rules of the system. <p></p> <p></p>The retention rules have not been laid down as yet and two more teams are set to be added in the 2022 edition. <p></p> <p></p>"The rules of retention are not clear yet We are not sure about the number of retentions that will be allowed. And a call on that will be made once the rules are known," the official told PTI when asked about the possibility of using a retention card to retain the talismanic Dhoni. <p></p> <p></p>The iconic CSK skipper is the toast of the cricketing world after guiding the franchise to a fourth IPL title on Friday in Dubai. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni had said that he would like to create a roadmap for the next 10 years for CSK in the post-match presentation ceremony. <p></p> <p></p>The skipper had said that he hadn't decided how he would fit into the retention scheme of things. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With Agency Inputs)</strong>