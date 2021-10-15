Dubai: MS Dhoni may not be playing international cricket, but he showed glimpses of the past when he guided CSK to the final against DC in a nail-biter. Ex-India cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckoned despite not playing international cricket, Dhoni is better than KKR captain Eoin Morgan. Morgan has been woefully out-of-form and has faced backlash from plaudits and fans.

On ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir said: “Comparing their forms is very wrong in itself because MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and the second player is the captain of his national team. You should not compare apples with oranges. MS Dhoni hasn’t played international cricket for so long and it’s acceptable if he’s not in form or is contributing less. But on the other hand, Morgan is playing international cricket. Still, if you look at their performances, MS Dhoni has performed better than Morgan even with the bat.”

Gambhir also pointed out that Dhoni does three things (Captaining, batting and wicketkeeping), where Morgan does two. He added: “Moreover, MS Dhoni also keeps wickets and captains so there are three departments. Morgan has only two things – captaincy and batting, where one has been totally bad. So, it’s not fair to compare MS and Morgan’s form.”

KKR would rely heavily on their spinners who are in brilliant form, while CSK would bank on their in-form openers. If numbers are anything to go by, then CSK, in their astonishing ninth final appearance in 12 editions (they were suspended in two), are certain to start favourites against Kolkata Knight Riders on ‘Dussera’ day but in terms of trophies, there isn’t much of a difference.