Without a doubt, MS Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers globally. Not only has he inspired millions of Indians to take to the sport, but has inspired top cricketers time and again. At 40, he still maintains his popularity. On Wednesday, after Chennai beat Hyderabad to go top of the table, there were familiar images of Dhoni passing tips to young SRH players. The gesture by the CSK skipper is being loved by his fans.

The official Twitter handle of CSK posted the image, where SRH cricketers Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, and Abhishek Sharma are listening to Dhoni as a student would. The picture caption read: “Suns around our world!”

This year itself, Dhoni has been spotted doing similar things after the Punjab Kings game when he had a chat with Shahrukh Khan or signing Riyan Parag’s bat after the Rajasthan Royals game.

After the comprehensive win, Dhoni revealed why CSK has been doing consistently well in IPL and is always a force to reckon with. He said having nice interactions and keeping the dressing-room environment healthy is the key.

“Last 8-10 years we’ve not changed a lot of players so they know our approach. Also, we appreciate the players not playing a lot. The only way you can put it forward is by having those nice interactions. Just try to have the frame of mind where if you get the opportunity you’ll be ready. Keeping the dressing room atmosphere healthy is important. It’s not an easy thing,” Dhoni said at the presentation.

CSK would like to keep the winning momentum on as they look good to make the playoffs this year after missing out in 2020.