MS Dhoni announced his international retirement from cricket on Saturday evening (August 15) and that - not only surprised his fans but also disappointed them. Tributes started pouring in from all quarter - cricketers, Bollywood, and politicians - all reacted to his announcement. His wife has now penned an emotional and heartfelt tribute for Dhoni.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are," Sakshi wrote on Instagram.

"I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness, and wonderful things ahead," she added.

Reports also suggest that the decision that comes after the T20 World Cup which was supposed to be held this year, got postponed amid the pandemic. It is also believed that he could quit the T20 league after this year as well if CSK manages to win it.

"No idea where that one came from. But that's MSD, isn't it," a senior CSK official told TOI.

"T20 World Cup would've been ideal, but considering that's not happening now, he'll want to walk away with an IPL trophy for CSK," those tracking developments told the paper.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19 and the CSK outfit is Chennai for a six-day training camp.