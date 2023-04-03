Advertisement

MS Dhoni Reveals Best Feeling From 2011 ODI World Cup Win & It's Not His Winning Six

MS Dhoni Reveals Best Feeling From 2011 ODI World Cup Win & It's Not His Winning Six

On the 12th anniversary, Dhoni, recalled his best feeling from 2011 WC win.

Updated: April 3, 2023 11:03 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: On April 02, 2011, MS Dhoni-led India won the ICC ODI World Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MS Dhoni sent millions into a frenzy with that towering match-winning six over long on as India lifted the trophy after 28 years. The last Indian World Cup-winning captain Dhoni recalled that evening in Mumbai and revealed his "best feeling" and guess what, it wasn't the winning moment.

In a recent interview with host Sanjana Ganesan, and former Australia batter Mike Hussey, revealed that the moment that got him emotional was not when he lifted trophy. Rather than that 15-20 minutes before India wrapped up the chase, when the Wankhede crowd started to sing Vande Mataram, that most got his emotional.

The best feeling was 15-20 minutes (before the winning moment)," said Dhoni. "We didn't need a lot of runs, the partnership was well-placed, there was a lot of dew.

"And the stadium started to sing Vande Mataram. That atmosphere I feel is very difficult to recreate maybe in this [upcoming 2023] World Cup, there is a similar scenario, once the stadium, the fans start contributing.

"You know, it's a very difficult (atmosphere) one to replicate. But it can only be replicated if the occasion is similar to that (in 2011) and there are like 40, 50 or 60,000 people who are singing.

"To me, it was not the winning moment, it was 15-20 minutes ago when emotionally I was very high. And at the same time, I wanted to get done with it. We knew that we will win this from here, and it was very difficult for us to lose.

"So yes, you know it was more of a sense of satisfaction, job done, let's move on from here."

Also Read

More News ›
MS Dhoni Reveals Best Feeling From 2011 ODI World Cup Win & It's Not His Winning Six
IPL 2023: CSK Make Fans Nostalgic As MS Dhoni Recreates Iconic 2011 ODI World Cup Winning Six
IPL 2023: Bhanuka Rajapaksa Achieves STUNNING Feat; Hits More Boundaries Vs Sunil Narine Today Than MS Dhoni in His Entire Career
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Reacts After Ravi Shastri Calls Him Captain of Gujarat Giants During Toss
WATCH: MS Dhoni In Pain After Getting Injured During Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match Against Gujarat Titans
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

The Pants Are Red...: RCB Celebrate Win Over Mumbai Indians With Special Song - WATCH

The Pants Are Red...: RCB Celebrate Win Over Mumbai Indians ...

One Game At A Time: Virat Kohli Reveals RCB's Plan For IPL 2023

One Game At A Time: Virat Kohli Reveals RCB's Plan For IPL 2...

Rajasthan Royals Sits On Top Of IPL Table As Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Orange Cap Race, Mark Wood For Purple

Rajasthan Royals Sits On Top Of IPL Table As Ruturaj Gaikwad...

IPL 2023: Massive Blow To RCB, Reece Topley Likely To Be Ruled Out Of IPL Due To Shoulder Injury

IPL 2023: Massive Blow To RCB, Reece Topley Likely To Be Rul...

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis Lead RCB To Comprehensive Eight-Wicket Victory Over Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis Lead RCB To Comprehensive Eight-...

Advertisement