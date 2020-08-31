With CSK cricketer Suresh Raina is all set to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League due to ‘personal reasons’, former KKR captain Gautam Gambhir feels it is a good opportunity for skipper MS Dhoni to take up responsibility and bat at No 3 for the franchise.

Gambhir feels they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, and it will give Dhoni a chance to face more balls which will help him adapt quickly as he has been away from the game.

“So, MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, all those guys they can come in. So, I think it is going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and I am sure he is going to relish that. Also, Suresh Raina not being there, you want to have some experienced player batting at No. 3, so it could be MS Dhoni now,” Gambhir said during a chat on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

“It will be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to come and bat at no. 3. And he has been away from the game for the last one year, so he would end up getting a lot more balls to face and then he can actually play the anchor innings as well which he has been doing for India for the last couple of years,” he added.

Dhoni has been out of action since India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup semi-finals in July.

“He has been away from the game for the last 1 year. It’s not going to be easy because IPL is a proper cricket tournament. The quality of cricket is right up there. When you face international quality bowlers, it’s not going to be that easy. When you haven’t played much cricket for the last one year, you want to get back to the best rhythm and practice as much as you can,” Gambhir further added.