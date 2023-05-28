MS Dhoni To Hardik Pandya: Player Who Have Won Most Number Of IPL Titles

Here's a look at 10 players who have won the most number of IPL titles in the history of the competition.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2023 on Sunday (May 28). The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. If CSK manage to get the better of the Hardik Pandya-led side, they will equal Mumbai Indians tally of five trophies and if GT won they will equal CSK and GT's record of successfully defending their IPL title. CSK won back-to-back IPL titles in 2010 and 2011 and MI's repeated the feat in 2019 and 2020.

Apart from the teams, many players will have an opportunity to add one more IPL title in their tally. One out of Hardik Pandya or Ambati Rayudu will definitely equal Rohit Sharma's record of winning most number of six IPL titles.

Rohit Sharma - MI skipper Rohit Sharma has won the highest number of six IPL titles to date. He won the first winners medal in 2009 with Deccan Chargers and then won five titles - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 as Mumbai Indians captain.

Hardik Pandya - GT skipper Hardik Pandya has won five IPL titles so far. He won four (2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) with MI and one with Gujarat Titans last year.

Ambati Rayudu CSK star Ambati Rayudu also has five IPL winners medal to his name. He won three titles with Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015 and 2017 and finished on the podium with CSK in 2018 and 2021.

Jasprit Bumrah Bumrah joined MI in 2013 and won the title in his first season itself. The star, who missed this year's IPL due to a back injury is also an IPL winner with 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 with MI.

Kieron Pollard Kieron Polllard is the only overseas player who has managed to win five IPL titles. He was part of MI team that won the championship in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Aditya Tare Wicketkeeper-batter Aditya Tare has five IPL titles to his name. He won the top prize with MI in 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2020 and in 2016 finished as winner with SRH.

MS Dhoni MS Dhoni has won four IPL titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

Suresh Raina Former CSK batter Suresh Raina has also won four titles with CSK in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2020.

Lasith Malinga Legendary pacer Lasith Malinga, who is one of the greatest pacers of all-time, has won four IPL titles with MI in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.