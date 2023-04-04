MS Dhoni To Have Seat Named After Him At Wankhede Stadium Where 2011 World Cup Winning Six Landed

Mumbai Cricket Association will name the chair where 2011 World Cup winning six by MS Dhoni landed after Dhoni.

New Delhi: 2nd April 2011, a jam-packed Wankhede Stadium and MS Dhoni on strike, with India needing four runs to win. The fans were going berserk as they knew that the 28-year wait for a World Cup was about to end soon. MS Dhoni was facing Nuwan Kulasekara who bowled one in the slot and the Indian skipper launched the delivery deep into the stand to give India their second ICC Cricket World Cup trophy.

It is a day that is etched in the hearts of every Indian cricket fan. The win made MS Dhoni a heartthrob of 1.3 billion people. Dhoni has retired from international cricket and possibly is playing his final IPL season as well, but his stardom has seen no dip.

MCA To Name Chair Where 2011 World Cup Six Landed After MS Dhoni

Meanwhile, Mumbai Cricket Association is planning to give a fitting tribute to MS Dhoni by naming the seat where the World Cup winning six landed after MS Dhoni.

Chairman of MCA, Amol Kale confirmed that the seat where Dhoni's winning six landed will be named after him.

"The MCA took a decision today (Monday) to name a seat inside the stadium after MS Dhoni. The spot will be where his match-winning six landed against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2011 World Cup. We will be requesting MS Dhoni to come to the stadium for the inauguration where he will also be presented with a memento," Kale said.

MS Dhoni On 12th Anniversary Of ICC Cricket World Cup Win

"The best feeling was 15-20 minutes (before the winning moment)," said Dhoni, as quoted by ICC.

"We did not need a lot of runs, the partnership was well-placed, there was a lot of dew. And the stadium started to sing Vande Mataram. That atmosphere I feel is very difficult to recreate - maybe in this [upcoming 2023] World Cup, there is a similar scenario, once the stadium, the fans start contributing."

"You know, it is a very difficult (atmosphere) one to replicate. But it can only be replicated if the occasion is similar to that (in 2011) and there are like 40, 50 or 60,000 people who are singing."