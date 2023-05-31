Advertisement

MS Dhoni To Undergo Tests For Knee Injury - Report

Five-time champion Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is likely to undergo various tests for his knee injury.

Updated: May 31, 2023 12:42 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans on May 29 (Monday) at Narendra Modi Stadium and lifted their fifth IPL trophy. CSK skipper MS Dhoni who became the most successful player in the franchise's history is likely to undergo various tests for his troubled knee injury which impacted him throughout the IPL 2023 season.

"CSK skipper Dhoni is set to get admitted to the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai this week for a number of tests pertaining to his knee injury", according to reports in Revsportz.

CSK Coach Stephen Fleming Talks About Dhoni's Injury

Earlier CSK coach Stephen Fleming dropped revealed that MS Dhoni is carrying a knee injury. Despite nursing the injury, there are no doubts over the participation of MS Dhoni in the tournament. The skipper is supremely fit and helped his side win the match.

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It's hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He's a great player. We have never doubts over him. He's just amazing," Fleming said in ta post match presentation.

Dhoni To Play Another IPL Season?

During post match interview Dhoni delighted the fans as he confirmed that he would be coming back next year and playing at least one more IPL season.

Dhoni said," Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them".

"You do get emotional simply because it's the last part of my career, it started over here and the first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I realised I want to enjoy this. It was the same thing in Chennai, it was my last game over there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. They love me for what I am," Dhoni added.

