Former India skipper MS Dhoni attempting the unexpected on Wednesday while attending an event at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) in Ranchi. Dhoni was trying to whistle with spring onions in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The two-time World Cup-winning skipper was seen in a happy mood during the event where he and Soren inaugurated new facilities.

Here are a few pictures that have surfaced on the internet:

Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at an event at JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/fHO0qAirnk ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020

While trying to whistle, a down to earth Dhoni looked at a boy and asked him if he wanted to give it a shot. The 37-year-old also was heard telling the officials, “Ye bhi sochega bhaiya log kaisa kaisa game khelte hain (he too will think what are these weird games these guys play).”

At the event, the former skipper and CM unveiled the solar power system, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, C3 Fitness Club, and The Uptown Caf . “I am happy today to get the opportunity to inaugurate the facilities as chief minister. The foundation of the stadium was laid by Guruji (father Shibu Soren). This stadium is an example of the result of the work started by Guruji. On this occasion, I promise you to develop the state in the same way,” Soren said at the event.

Not long back, the former skipper was dropped from BCCI’s Central contract. He has not played international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss at the 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final. He would soon be seen leading Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming 13th season of IPL.