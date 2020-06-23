After former India skipper MS Dhoni’s financial advisor Arun Pandey revealed the cricketer’s reaction to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise, director of the biopic, Neeraj Pandey has now disclosed the cricketer’s reaction. Pandey – who is very close to Dhoni and Sushant said that the cricketer was in shock and was shattered to hear the sad piece of news.

“Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such a piece of terrible news. Mahi bhai was in a shock to hear the news and got shattered,” Neeraj Pandey said as quoted by Sify.

Hailing the actor for his stupendous performance in the film, Pandey added that even Dhoni was spellbound to see Sushant’s dedication.

“He (Sushant) put in a lot of hard work to depict the character to perfection. We are grateful to Kiran More sir as he worked with Sushant, grooming him for almost nine months. Even Mahi Bhai was spellbound to see Sushant’s dedication for his biopic,” the director added that Dhoni was key while choosing the right actor to play him.

Sushant – who was 34 was found hanging in his Bandra house was part of some memorable films and his death has raised many questions on the inner circle of Bollywood.