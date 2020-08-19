Former India international RP Singh has recalled an incident during his playing days when MS Dhoni lost his cool after Suresh Raina didn’t follow the former captain’s instructions during a match in Sri Lanka.

Raina, who kept coming forward while fielding at cover was asked by Dhoni to not do so.

“We were in Sri Lanka and Raina was coming too forward at cover while fielding and Dhoni was warning him not to come too close,” Singh told cricket.com. “Few deliveries later, Raina missed a ball and then MS firmly told him to go back as he was instructing. He could be terse and firm when he wanted. Although he was never vocal or scream but he too used to get angry.”

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, drawing curtains on a storied career that began in 2004 and saw the Jharkhand cricketer leading India to two world cup glories and at the pinnacle of Test rankings for the first time in their history.

Singh, a member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, shares a close bond with Dhoni, also recalled his first meeting with the legendary captain during a domestic cricket match.

“First time we met was in domestic cricket in the Deodhar trophy,” Singh said. “He had come since he wasn’t part of the playing XI for East Zone. Then, we met in a camp in Bangalore. But I was aware of him because in UP and Bihar there used to be so many unofficial tournaments and he was already a big name when we met in Gwalior for the first time.”

Dhoni, famous for his reclusiveness, is someone who has always been an introvert, claims Singh.

“He is a very reserved person and is happy with a limited circle of people. He has always loved the quarantine time. It hardly affects him because he would always stay indoors, stay in his own world, play video games etc. He has always been an introvert. He does not believe in having too many friends,” the 34-year-old said.