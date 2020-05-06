With the Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus lockdown, former India skipper MS Dhoni, who was supposed to make a return to cricket, is making the most of his time staying indoors in his farmhouse in Ranchi. A clip surfaced on social space on Tuesday, where Dhoni and his daughter Ziva, are playing with their pet Sam.

In the clip that is going viral, Dhoni is throwing the ball in the air expecting his pet to go and fetch it. Initially, his pet looked reluctant to participate but joins in later. Ziva is also fetching the ball once it goes a little far. The voice in the background is presumably of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi.

Here is the warm video that will bring a smile on your face during the testing times:

Earlier in March, Dhoni was with the Chennai Super Kings side for the preliminary preparatory camp ahead of the IPL.

The Indian wicket-keeper played his last recorded game back in 2019 World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-finals. After that, he went on longer than an expected sabbatical.