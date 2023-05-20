Advertisement

MS Dhoni's 'Bahubali' Entry At Arun Jaitley Stadium During DC vs CSK Match | Watch

The craze for MS Dhoni is not going down anytime soon as the batter received huge cheer as he walked out to bat during DC vs CSK match.

Updated: May 20, 2023 5:21 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings are taking on Delhi Capitals in Delhi. The CSK won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad made a mockery of DC bowlers as the pair added 141 runs for the first wicket before Gaikwad was out for 79. Shivam Dube came and hit a few sixes before being dismissed on 22. The fall of Dube's wicket meant that fans got to witness MS Dhoni at the crease. The Delhi crowd erupted as soon as MS Dhoni walked into bat.

Dhoni has done an excellent job as the CSK's finisher this season. He has a remarkable strike rate of 196 and has scored 98 runs in 12 matches. Although the runs may not seem like much but in the majority of matches, he only got the chance to bat in the final few overs, and he delivered by giving CSK an explosive finish.

