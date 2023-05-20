MS Dhoni's 'Bahubali' Entry At Arun Jaitley Stadium During DC vs CSK Match | Watch

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings are taking on Delhi Capitals in Delhi. The CSK won the toss and opted to bat. Openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad made a mockery of DC bowlers as the pair added 141 runs for the first wicket before Gaikwad was out for 79. Shivam Dube came and hit a few sixes before being dismissed on 22. The fall of Dube's wicket meant that fans got to witness MS Dhoni at the crease. The Delhi crowd erupted as soon as MS Dhoni walked into bat.