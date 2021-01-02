MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is all set to make her debut in the world of advertising soon. The biscuit company took to Instagram on Saturday to make the announcement and give fans a glimpse. The picture was captioned: “Look who’s entered the field to play!”, with a picture of Ziva and Dhoni.

In the picture shared by Oreo, Dhoni and his daughter look extremely adorable together and is already winning hearts.

Dhoni – who endorses big brands – would be seen for the first time ever sharing screen space with his daughter and that is enough to get fans all excited.

The much-awaited ad is expected to be released later in the month.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be seen in action soon in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League where the CSK skipper would like to bury the ghosts of IPL 13 in Dubai – where the franchise could not make it to the playoffs for the first time ever.

The 35-year old CSK skipper – who announced his international retirement in August – faced backlash for his poor show in IPL 13.

He would look to come back with a bang in the upcoming season. Recently, Dhoni and his wife Sakshi were in Dubai where the couple hosted newlywed Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma for dinner.

Reports also suggest that vegetables grown in Dhoni’s farm are being prepared to be sent to Dubai. The agency to sell the vegetables in UAE will be the All season Farm Fresh. The agency will be sending vegetables to the Gulf Countries.

Strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, hock, and papaya are produced on his farm in Sembo village in Ranchi. An India Today report states that the land where vegetables are grown is spread over 10 acres, while the entire farmhouse has an area of about 43 acres.