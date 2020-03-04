The future of Mahendra Singh Dhoni with Team India dominated the headlines during BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting on Wednesday to pick the national selection panel. The Madan Lal-led CAC had a common question for all the shortlisted candidates applying for national selectors post: "what will be your call on Dhoni's future with the Indian team?" <p></p> <p></p>Five candidates - Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh were asked a question on Dhoni, who has not played since the ICC Cricket World Cup (2019) semifinal loss to New Zealand in July. <p></p> <p></p>The former India skipper will return to competitive cricket during the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). He will resume his duties for his franchise - Chennai Super Kings in the T20 league, beginning March 29. <p></p> <p></p>"Yes, the CAC had one common question and that was about their call with regards to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and whether they will select him for T20 World Cup," a senior BCCI official was quoted by PTI. <p></p> <p></p>Eventually, Joshi and Harvinder were named the two new selectors in the five-member panel. <p></p> <p></p>It is understood that the new BCCI regime wants the selection committee to have a clear cut stand on Dhoni's international future. <p></p> <p></p>"Dhoni is both a sensitive and tricky issue and that's why the question needed to be asked," the source added. <p></p> <p></p>A few of the candidates were also asked whether they are 'only looking at the chairman's post' or they would be happy to become just a selector. <p></p> <p></p>While Sivaramakrishnan was a strong candidate, it is learnt that CAC was not sure if he would have been ready to serve only as a selector under the chairman. <p></p> <p></p>As pointed out by Lal himself, Joshi did not have any issues in working with anyone else at the helm. A shuffle in the selection panel is due in September when tenure of Jatin Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh ends. <p></p> <p></p>"We liked his straight forward attitude," Lal said after the interviews in Mumbai.