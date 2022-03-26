Mumbai: MS Dhoni set IPL 2022 on fire with a timely 50* off 38 balls Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at Wankhede. It is Dhoni’s innings that dragged an under-par CSK to a defendable 131/5. Dhoni took his time as wickets were falling and once he got his eye in, he took the KKR bowlers apart. Dhoni’s knock was laced with seven fours and a six. 131 still looks an under-par score, but that has given some hope to CSK.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the ex-CSK captain’s knock:

He’s still got it. Started off very scratchy, but MS Dhoni made up for it at the end with some fireworks 💥 #CSK surely haven’t got enough though. I expect #KKR to chase 132 #IPL2022 #IPL #CSKvKKR 🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/FkySqrxFYM Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) March 26, 2022

The lion is old but has not forgotten to hunt 🦁 Well Played Ms Dhoni 👏🏻💪🏻#IPL2022 | #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/SHJDmw0aT9 Nathan Ellis (@NathanEllis106) March 26, 2022

Vintage MS Dhoni is 🔙! He isn’t finished yet!!!💛 pic.twitter.com/TFglLKBPR9 SHOUNAK🇮🇳 (@Shounak_72_) March 26, 2022

Even in old age, blood is hot.. @ ms dhoni 50(38) back in action pic.twitter.com/tsHzKVNi19 Samir Nayak (@SamirNa70381803) March 26, 2022

Dhoni shocked one and all when he stepped down as the skipper of CSK a couple of days ahead of the start of the season. With Ravindra Jadeja in charge, one still knew the focus would be on Dhoni. He has surely answered his critics with the bat in his hand and would hope for many more such valuable knocks throughout the season.