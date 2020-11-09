MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 29: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 Match at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney 9 AM IST November 10 Tuesday

MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s MS-W vs AS-W at Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as Rebel WBBL is all set to roll on in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Rebel WBBL, Melbourne Stars Women will take on 2019 runners-up Adelaide Strikers Women at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney on Tuesday. The Rebel WBBL MS-W vs AS-W match will begin at 9 AM IST – November 10 in India. A few weeks after the men’s domestic season began in Australia, the women’s cricketers will also make their return to the field as the 2020 Women’s Big Bash League. Stars have been absolutely rampant in this year’s WBBL, with no losses at the halfway mark. Meg Lanning has led the way with the bat, while Nat Sciver and Elyse Villani have played their parts to perfection. They come into this game with all the momentum in the world, and would look to make their first WBBL playoffs in recent times. Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season with three wins and losses each so far. Although they are on course to compete for a top-four finish, they would be looking to sustain their form in the middle phase of the tournament. They welcome back Suzie Bates for this game, although the duo of Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt has been brilliant with the bat. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL Match 29 – MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Tips, MS-W vs AS-W Probable Playing XIs, MS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 29 toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – November 10 in India.

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney , Sydney.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicole Faltum

Batsmen: Tahlia McGrath (C), Katie Mack, Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Amanda-Jade Wellington (VC), Stafanie Taylor, Erin Osborne

Bowlers: Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Holly Ferling

MS-W vs AS-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (WK), Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Stafanie Taylor, Bridget Patterson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (WK), Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Darice Brown, Megan Schutt.

MS-W vs AS-W Squads

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (C), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Anna Lanning.

Adelaide Strikers Women: Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Suzie Bates (C), Amanda Wellington, Madeline Penna, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annie O Neil, Alex Price.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MS-W Dream11 Team/ AS-W Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Stars Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Adelaide Strikers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.