MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 39

MS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s MS-W vs MR-W at Sydney Showground Stadium: The 39th match of the ongoing WBBL will be played between Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 39 toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women will take place at 7.45 AM IST – November 15 in India.

Time: 8.15 AM IST.

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium.

MS-W vs MR-W My Dream11 Team

N Sciver (captain), S Molineux (vice-captain), L Lee, M Du Preez (vice-captain), E Villani, M Lanning, A Satterthwaite, A Sutherland, A King, C Leeson, R Mair

MS-W vs MR-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars Women: Nicole Faltum, Meg Lanning, Holly Ferling, Mignon du Preez, Elyse Villani, Erin Osborne, Annabel Sutherland, Tess Flintoff, Lucy Cripps, Natalie Sciver, Katherine Brunt

Melbourne Renegades Women: Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Webb, Ella Hayward

MS-W vs MR-W Squads

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (captain), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wkk), Tess Flintoff, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Day, Alana King, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Holly Ferling, Anna Lanning

Melbourne Renegades Women: Ella Hayward, Lizelle Lee, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Courtney Webb and Amy Yates, Amy Sattherthwaite, Makinley Blows, Rebecca Carter, Elly Donald, Josie Dooley, Erin Fazackerly

