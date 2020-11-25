MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL 2020 Semifinal 1 November 25 Wednesday

MS-W vs PS-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s MS-W vs PS-W at North Sydney Oval, Sydney: The first semifinal of the Women’s Big Bash League 2020 will be played today between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women. Stars qualified after finishing top in the points table with eight wins and three defeats from 14 matches while three ended in a no result. Scorchers finished fourth after six wins and as many defeats from their 14 matches including two no results.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 first semifinal toss between Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women will take place at 1.10 PM (IST) – November 25 in India.

Time: 1:40 PM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney.

MS-W vs PS-W My Dream11 Team

Meg Lanning (captain), Sophie Devine (vice-captain), Heather Graham, Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Natalie Sciver

MS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs

MS-W: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Anabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Anna Lanning, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day

PS-W: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney (WK), Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Piepa Cleary

MS-W vs PS-W Full Squads

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (captain), Beth Mooney (wk), Amy Ellen Jones, Chloe Piparo, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Piepa Cleary, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Heather Graham

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (captain), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Anna Lanning, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Lucy Cripps, Rosemary Mair, Erin Osborne, Georgia Gall, Bhavi M Devchand

