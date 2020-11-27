MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 FINAL MATCH: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Match at North Sydney Oval 1.40 PM IST November 28 Saturday

MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Rebel WBBL

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s MS-W vs ST-W at North Sydney Oval: In the mega final of the Women’s Big Bash League on super Saturday, Melbourne Stars Women will take Sydney Thunder Women in the summit clash at the North Sydney Oval. The Rebel WBBL MS-W vs ST-W match will begin at 1.40 PM IST – November 28 in India. Two teams led by Australia’s two of the most experienced and superstar players, Meg Lanning and Rachel Haynes, will look to lift the trophy by giving it their all in the title clash. The Stars defeated the Perth Scorchers pretty comfortably continuing to stamp their authority. They chased a paltry 126 in the 17th over itself even as Alana King was named the Player of the Match. On the other hand, Sydney Thunder pulled off a heist choking the defending champions Brisbane Heat in the last five overs. The Heat lost six wickets for just 12 runs and 19 balls to botch up a well controlled chase and the credit has to be given to the Thunder for keeping their nerves when it mattered. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Rebel WBBL FINAL MATCH – MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Tips, MS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs, MS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Rebel WBBL.

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 FINAL MATCH toss between Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 1.10 PM IST – November 28 in India.

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: North Sydney Oval.

MS-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tahila Wilson

Batsmen: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (C), Tammy Beaumont

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver (VC), Erin Osborne, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight

Bowlers: Alana King, Hannah Darlington, Sam Bates

MS-W vs ST-W Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (C), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (WK), Sophie Day.

Sydney Thunder Women: Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Rachel Haynes (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson (WK), Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnam Ismail, Samantha Bates.

MS-W vs ST-W Squads

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (C), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt, Lucy Cripps, Bhavi M Devchand, Anna Lanning.

Sydney Thunder Women: Rachael Haynes (C), Tahlia Wilson (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Samantha Arnold, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson.

