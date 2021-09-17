New Delhi: Former BCCI selector MSK Prasad claims that the bio-bubble life played a key role in Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as T20I captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cricketers to stay in the bio-secure bubble during any cricketing tournament which is putting a lot of toll on player’s mental health.

Kohli on Thursday announced his decision of quitting the T20I captaincy after the upcoming World Cup citing workload management being the key reason behind it.

Prasad feels it’s surprising that the decision was announced before the mega T20 carnival and claims that life in bio-bubble has impacted Kohli’s mindset.

“It is a little surprising that the decision was announced before the T20 World Cup. But then, the stress he must be carrying due to the bubble life and moving on from one bubble to another (could have also impacted). It is clearly visible and that has impacted his mindset,” Prasad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“Virat is someone who has scored 70 centuries (43 in ODIs and 27 in Tests) in a decade has achieved something unbelievable and has set high standards.

“Probably, the bubble life had an impact on his individual performance, and that would have perhaps made him take such a decision before the T20 World Cup. Maybe, he wanted to unburden himself by letting go of one format,” he added.

According to several reports, Kohli’s current limited-overs deputy will be the frontrunner to take over the captaincy after T20 WC.

Prasad hailed Kohli’s tenure as India T20I captain by putting emphasis on the Men in Blue’s tremendous record on overseas tours.

“Under Virat’s captaincy, it has only been a high for Indian cricket in T20s. We have achieved success in New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Australia, and this T20 World Cup will be the first mega T20I event under his captaincy,” he said.

The former BCCI selection committee chairman further said that the decision will offload the burden from Kohli’s shoulder and he will play with the free mindset in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“This decision will de-stress him and unburden him a bit because he knows that he will be letting go of one format after the tournament and that will perhaps free him a bit in the mega event,” Prasad concluded