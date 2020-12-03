MSW vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Malta 2020 Match 29: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC T10 Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 5 PM IST December 3 Thursday

MSW vs AUK Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 – Malta

Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s MSW vs AUK at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In match 29 of ECS T10 – Malta on Thursday, Msida Warriors CC will square off against Atlas UTC Knights CC at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 – Malta MSW vs AUK match will begin at 5 PM IST – December 3. Msida Warriors CC pushed down to fifth spot in the standings after their back-to-back defeats against Overseas CC on Wednesday. They need to win at least one match in their two remaining matches to confirm their knockout spots. Atlas UTC Knights CC is the most consistent team after winning all their matches. With seven wins and one no result, they are at the top of the table with 15 points. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Malta Match 29 – MSW vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC Dream11 Tips, MSW vs AUK Probable Playing XIs, MSW vs AUK Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC ECS T10 Malta, MSW vs AUK Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Msida Warriors CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC will take place at 4.30 PM IST – December 3.

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

MSW vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahul Nair (C)

Batsmen: Samuel Sanish Mangat, Justin George, Tito Thomas

All-rounders: Asif Sha, Basil George (VC), Sujesh K Appu, Salu Thomas

Bowlers: Justin Shaju, Manuel Antony, Tom Thomas

MSW vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair (C), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Akhil Piostine, Basil Joy, Manuel Antony, Salu Thomas, Shijil Joy, Tom Thomas.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Basil George, Samuel Sanish Mangat, Asif Sha, Ajay John (wk), Bose Paul, Nithin K Babu, Sujesh K Appu (C), Justin Shaju, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammad, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Alameen Begham.

MSW vs AUK Squads

Msida Warriors CC (MSW): Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Atlas UTC Knights CC (AUK): Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

