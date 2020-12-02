MSW vs OVR Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Malta

Msida Warriors CC vs Overseas CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s MSW vs OVR at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In match 25 of ECS T10 – Malta on wonderful Wednesday, Msida Warriors CC will square off against Overseas CC at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 – Malta MSW vs OVR match will begin at 5.30 PM IST – December 2. Despite losing their last match, Msida Warriors CC had a decent run in this tournament has been decent. They have won three out of their five completed games so far and are currently fourth on the points table with seven points. A win here may see them book a spot in the top four. On the other hand, Overseas CC finally got off the mark in this tournament. They won two back to back games against the American University of Malta and seemed to have given themselves an outside chance of reaching the top four. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Malta Match 25 – MSW vs OVR Dream11 Team Prediction, Msida Warriors CC vs Overseas CC Dream11 Tips, MSW vs OVR Probable Playing XIs, MSW vs OVR Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Msida Warriors CC vs Overseas CC ECS T10 Malta, MSW vs OVR Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Msida Warriors CC vs Overseas CC will take place at 5 PM IST – December 2.

Time: 5.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

MSW vs OVR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Gericke, Rahul Nair (C)

Batsmen: Charl Kleinepunte, Gerald Sant, Justin George

All-rounders: Andy Naudi (vc), Jurg Hirschi, Salu Thomas

Bowlers: David Marks, Manuel Antony, Shijil Joy

MSW vs OVR Probable Playing XIs

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair (C), Justin George, Renil Paul, Tito Thomas, Samuel George (wk), Manuel Antony, Rijesh Jayamalli, Salu Thomas, Shijil Joy, Sebin Joseph, Tom Thomas.

Overseas CC: Heinrich Gericke, Sean Byrne (wk), Jurg Hirschi (C), Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Gerald Sant, Jack Barritt, David Marks, Deon Vosloo, Ethan Xuereb, Dean Stevenson.

MSW vs OVR Squads

Msida Warriors CC (MSW): Salu Thomas, Rahul Nair, Dives Kumar, Justin George, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Samuel George, Manuel Antony, Renil Paul, Jibin Sebastian, Akhil Piostine, Rijesh Jayamalli, Titi Thomas, Sebin Joseph, Sachin Baby, Tom Thomas, Rajeesh Mundoli.

Overseas CC (OVR): David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

